President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Typhoon Mawar during the period of May 22, 2023, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to the Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for the island of Rota.

Benigno B. (Bern) Ruiz has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

