iGMS and Cleanster.com Join Forces to Revolutionize Short-Term Rental Management Services
We are thrilled to partner with iGMS. Our current and prospective clients will finally enjoy the integrated experience they've been seeking.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleanster.com, the renowned cleaning platform catering to property owners and short-term rentals, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with iGMS, an esteemed SaaS solution that simplifies the tasks of vacation rental hosts and managers by automating mundane processes and boosting efficiency.
— Gloria Oppong, Co-founder & CEO
The new collaboration will deliver a comprehensive solution for short-term rental management, marrying the strengths and capabilities of both Cleanster.com and iGMS.
Founded in 2015, iGMS has built an extensive global client base from over 49 countries, managing nearly 90,000 property listings worldwide. Its integrated vacation rental software empowers hosts to manage bookings, modifications, guest interactions, and routine operations seamlessly. Users can manage all their Airbnb, Booking.com, HomeAway, and VRBO accounts via one platform, with the same cutting-edge features available through the mobile app, such as automated messaging and guest reviews, templates, team management, financial reporting, and more.
Cleanster.com and iGMS's collaboration will bring numerous advantages to property owners. Cleanster.com is renowned for its reliability, accountability, and budget control, with its cleaners conducting tasks according to checklists and staging photos. Unique in its market, Cleanster.com provides round-the-clock access to support through SMS, Email, Chat, and Slack Connect.
Both Cleanster.com and iGMS are deeply committed to offering property owners the most seamless short-term rental management experience available.
For further details about this exciting new partnership, please visit https://cleanster.com/cleanster-com-integrates-with-igms/
