New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant - Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT



DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001970

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/23/23 @ 19:25 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Camp Rd., Monkton, VT.

VIOLATION(S):





-VAPO

-Unlawful Trespass

-Negligent Operation

-Grossly Negligent Operation

-Attempting to Elude

-Impeding a Public Officer

-Resisting Arrest





ACCUSED: John A. Gargano



AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont.

VICTIM: Kevin Temple AGE: 64 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT



VICTIM: Eric Pechie

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 05/23/23 at approximately 19:25 hours, Troopers were dispatched to N. Camp Rd. for a reported disorderly male who was operating his motor vehicle in a negligent manner. Witnesses identified the male as John Gargano (68) of Monkton, VT. Investigation revealed Gargano was also trespassing and in doing so, violated an abuse prevention order.





While speaking with witnesses, Gargano returned to N. Camp Rd. and subsequently fled from Troopers in his vehicle. Troopers later attempted to take Gargano into custody at his residence. Gargano resisted and again fled in his vehicle. Troopers did not pursue and applied for an arrest warrant for Gargano.





On 06/02/23 at approximately 1245 hours, Vermont State Police in conjunction with embedded mental health clinicians executed a search warrant for Gargano's residence. Gargano was subsequently taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Gargano was transported to the Addison County Courthouse in Middlebury where he was arraigned for the above charges and subsequently held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.







COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/05/23 @ 1230 hours.

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time