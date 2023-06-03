Shaftsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3002288

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/03/23 / 20:00 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Grove Road, Pownal VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Antonio Gallegos

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/12/2023 at 13:46 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on 05/03/2023 on Maple Grove Road, in the town of Pownal VT. Through investigation, it was determined Antonio Gallegos (38) had assaulted a family member, caused physical pain, and inflicted injury to a family member. Gallegos was arrested on 06/05/2023 for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and was processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks. Gallegos was later released on conditions and issued a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/02/2023 at 12:30 hours to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/05/23 / 12:30 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached