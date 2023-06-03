Shaftsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3002288
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/03/23 / 20:00 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Grove Road, Pownal VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Antonio Gallegos
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/12/2023 at 13:46 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on 05/03/2023 on Maple Grove Road, in the town of Pownal VT. Through investigation, it was determined Antonio Gallegos (38) had assaulted a family member, caused physical pain, and inflicted injury to a family member. Gallegos was arrested on 06/05/2023 for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and was processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks. Gallegos was later released on conditions and issued a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/02/2023 at 12:30 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/05/23 / 12:30 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached