Việt Nam remains key market for Tag Heuer

VIETNAM, June 3 -

HCM CITY — Swiss luxury watch brand TAG Heuer has recently announced that Việt Nam is one of their key markets in the Indochina region.

Việt Nam is definitely the fastest growing developing market today so it is chance to invest in the market, said Cindy Lee, senior brand director exports of TAG Heuer.

The company also affirmed that not only TAG Heurer but also other luxury brands now are focusing on the Vietnamese market.

Among activities aimed at expanding the business in the country, the brand has recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Carrera.

In a partnership between TAG Heuer and Swiss Master Time, five iconic Carrera heritage pieces from the 1950s to 1971 directly from TAG Heuer’s museum in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, were showcased at Saigon Centre alongside a Porsche Carrera 911, marking a partnership between TAG Heuer Vietnam and Porsche Vietnam.

In 1860 at the age of 20, watchmaker, inventor, and entrepreneur named Edouard Heuer founded Heuer Watchmaking Inc in the small town of St-Imier, Switzerland. After moving the company to the Swiss Watchmaking centre of Biel in 1867, he patented his first chronograph in 1882, and in 1887 the ‘oscillating pinion’ was born – still used by many today. With its roots firmly in the exceptional Swiss craftsmanship that made these elegant mechanisms possible, the family business grew. And its continuing spirit of innovation would make the Heuer name famous both in the competitive world of Swiss watchmaking, and worldwide – to the US, England, Japan, and beyond.

TAG Heuer products are available online and in 260 boutiques and 2,300 points of sale worldwide.

The brand came to Việt Nam in 2020 and has become a favourite brand in the country. — VNS