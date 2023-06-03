Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ VCOR, VAPO, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5001873 and 23B5002008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                            

STATION: New Haven Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:

May 16, 2023 approximately 1540 hours

May 25, 2023 approximately 1341 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Camp Road, Town of Monkton

VIOLATION:

4 x Violation Conditions of Release, a violation of T. 13 VSA 7559

6 x Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, a violation of T. 13 VSA 1030

2x Unlawful Trespass, a violation of T. 13 VSA 3705

 

ACCUSED: John Gargano                                             

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

VICTIM: Kevin Temple

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

VICTIM: Sean Reilly

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above dates and times, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received reports of trespassing complaints. It was reported John Gargano (67) entered onto land he was legally trespassed from on two separate occasions. By doing so, John committed four counts of Violation of a Stalking Order and six counts of Violation of Conditions of Release.

On June 03, 2023, with the assistance of Rutland City Police Department, John was cited while being lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division on June 05, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above mentioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 05, 2023           

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

