US Senate Candidate Emord Wins Virginia Straw Poll by Triple Digits in First Major Primary Test
Victory for Emord in the race to remove Tim Kaine is a testament to his powerful base of grassroots support, his commitment to restoring the republic.FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES , June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan W. Emord, a top-ranked DC-based constitutional attorney, author of a pathbreaking best-selling book, THE AUTHORITARIANS, official candidate for the United States Senate for the Commonwealth of Virginia, won 61% of the vote last evening, June 2, in Virginia’s first straw poll to test primary candidates, the Loudoun County Republican Committee’s Virginia Straw Poll. In a field comprised of 8 candidates, Emord won 144 votes with the second closest party winning only 41 votes.
Last night’s victory for Emord in the race to remove Tim Kaine is a testament to his powerful base of grassroots support and his commitment to restoring the republic, ending woke indoctrination in the schools and military, securing the borders, and reversing the rise of socialism, inflation, and tyranny.
Every vote for Jonathan Emord is a resounding stand against all that threatens our state, country, and values.
Jonathan appears frequently on Washington Times, Real America News' Securing America, Sirius XM Wilkow Majority, Salem Radio, 990 AM with Chris Stigall, Cumulus Radio's WMAL, DC's Top Conservative radio, the Joe Thomas Show on WCHV, Charlottesville, TNT Radio, and the Power Hour.
About: Jonathan W. Emord
For the past 38 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again. Ron Paul calls Jonathan “an expert in constitutional theory and history” and “an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy.” George Noory calls him “a Knight in Shining Armor” and “a warrior out to save our rights.” Congressmen Dan Burton and John Doolittle describe him as “an intellectual warrior for the rights and freedoms of people in America.” Jonathan has a unique, detailed knowledge of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state. He knows how to defeat it.
Jonathan graduated from the University of Illinois (BA, political science and history, 1982) and DePaul University College of Law (JD, 1985). He served as an attorney in the Federal Communications Commission during the Reagan administration. A leading constitutional law and litigation expert, he is the author of five critically acclaimed books. He has won more cases against the Food and Drug Administration in federal court than any other attorney in American history, earning him the nickname “FDA Dragon Slayer.” He is a columnist for Townhall.com, PJ Media.com, Americangreatness.com, and the U.S.A. Today Magazine. He frequently appears on national radio and television programs. He is married to Sheryl Emord, and they have two children, twins, Justice and Angelica. They reside in Clifton, Virginia.
