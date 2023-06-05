Fatty Liver Alliance Champions for International NASH Day - A Wake-Up Call Against Liver Disease - An Escalating Threat
The Fatty Liver Alliance raises awareness about the risks, causes and complications of fatty liver disease and helps those already diagnosed with NAFLD and NASH by advocating for access to approved treatments and care.
Unlocking the Power of Community Engagement: The Fatty Liver Alliance Champions Early Detection and Advocacy for the Silent Epidemic of Fatty Liver Disease
Detecting NASH early is a game-changer. It's the first, most crucial step in turning the tide on this silent, yet devastating epidemic.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing anticipation, the Fatty Liver Alliance proudly unveils a series of impactful community events for International NASH Day, culminating on the critical date of June 8, 2023. This year promises an unprecedented global commitment to combat the pressing issues of fatty liver disease and NASH.
— Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance
Renowned globally, International NASH Day is a beacon of hope, igniting a global call-to-action against the escalating crisis of fatty liver disease and its devastating progression to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). With over 115 million people affected today and a chilling projection of 357 million by 2030, the urgency has never been greater. Now in its landmark sixth year, it is time to champion the cause of patients, amplify the importance of early detection, and advocate relentlessly - it's time to #StepUpforNASH.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), characterized by fat accumulation in the liver, is an escalating public health crisis demanding immediate, concerted action. Its alarming rise, fueled by metabolic risk factors like obesity, type 2 diabetes and dyslipidemia, signals an impending health disaster.
The global incidence of NAFLD has skyrocketed to epidemic levels. This silent disease can escalate to a more threatening stage, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), marked by liver inflammation and fibrosis. Unchecked, NASH can lead to dire consequences - advanced liver disease, cirrhosis, liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma, imposing a colossal burden on individuals and straining healthcare systems to breaking point.
NAFLD affects a substantial portion of the population, including children and adolescents, further emphasizing the importance of addressing this issue promptly to prevent long-term health consequences and reduce the economic burden associated with the management of advanced liver diseases. Overall, addressing NAFLD as a public health concern is crucial to mitigate its impact on individuals, healthcare systems, and society as a whole.
Through a series of educational workshops, community events, and expert collaborations, the Fatty Liver Alliance is committed to empowering individuals and communities to combat this silent epidemic.
Kicking off the series of events, the Fatty Liver Alliance is hosting a workshop on June 7, 2023, in Montreal. Renowned Hepatologist, Dr. Giada Sebastiani, along with Sahar Saeed, and Michael Betel, will lead discussions with esteemed Endocrinologists and Primary Care Physicians, and together will address the pressing issues surrounding NASH, providing critical insights into its diagnosis, treatment, and management.
On June 8, 2023, the Fatty Liver Alliance will host a captivating online community education event in Ottawa, Ontario. Distinguished Hepatologist, Dr. Angela Cheung, will shed light on the complexities of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), NASH, and nutrition. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge to make informed decisions regarding their liver health and overall well-being.
Continuing their commitment to community engagement, the Fatty Liver Alliance has partnered with Sentrex Health Solutions for a community liver health screening event in London, Ontario, on June 10, 2023. Dr. Paul Marotta, a highly respected Transplant Hepatologist, will lead the initiative, offering attendees the opportunity to undergo comprehensive liver health screenings.
Early detection and intervention can significantly improve outcomes, and this event aims to empower individuals to take control of their liver health.
Michael Betel, President of the Fatty Liver Alliance, emphasizes the significance of this year's theme, "Step Up for NASH." He explains, "It is crucial that we recognize the urgency of taking immediate steps to address this progressive liver disease. Through lifestyle interventions, which includes at least 150 minutes of exercise a week, we could reduce our body weight by 7-10% and actually reverse NASH." "Adding healthier dietary choices is another approach, and together with exercise can really make the difference for those who have this progressive liver disease."
Through International NASH Day and its associated events, the organization is supporting a global movement that catalyzes positive change in liver health.
About the Fatty Liver Alliance:
The Fatty Liver Alliance is a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to raising awareness, providing education, and advocating for research on fatty liver disease, including its advanced form, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For more information on NAFLD and NASH and the Fatty Liver Alliance, please visit www.fattyliver.ca.
About Sentrex Health Solutions:
Sentrex Health Solutions is a Canadian company that specializes in patient support services across several therapeutic areas, including Hepatology. We are passionate about improving the lives of patients living with or at-risk of developing liver disease.
About International NASH Day:
International NASH Day is an annual public education campaign dedicated to raising awareness about non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a severe form of fatty liver disease. Held on June 8th this year, this global initiative aims to educate the public, healthcare professionals, and policymakers about the growing prevalence and impact of NASH on individuals and communities worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.international-nash-day.com
With a focus on prevention, early detection, and lifestyle interventions, the Fatty Liver Alliance aims to improve the lives of millions affected by this silent epidemic.
Donations can be made on the FLA website at www.fattyliver.ca/donations.
