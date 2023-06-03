Submit Release
News Search

There were 209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,430 in the last 365 days.

Web3Wed launches "Words of Love" season, offering a futuristic matrimony experience powered by blockchain

Fortuna, the goddess of fortune - Words of Love season by Web3wed.io

Fortuna, the goddess of fortune - Words of Love season by Web3wed.io

Experience the Future of Matrimony: Web3wed.io Launches "Words of Love" Season, Offering Free Blockchain Marriages Worldwide.

Through our 'Words of Love' season, we invite couples worldwide to join us in experiencing the future of matrimony and to create a marriage that reflects their unique love story.”
— Yury Reut, the visionary behind Web3wed.io
DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During June, couples can guess words on Web3Wed's Discord and Twitter and enter this word as a promo code on Web3Wed.io to claim a free blockchain marriage. What are these words? These are epithets of love. Each day of the Words of Love season will be dedicated to a mythological god associated with love, tenderness, or passion. In this way, Web3wed.io celebrates diversity and unites people of different cultures through love. Every god will be associated with certain qualities of love, such as tenderness or passion.

The "Words of Love" season has already launched on June 1 and will last a few weeks. Lovebirds are invited to visit Web3wed's social media to embark on a journey of discovery, unlock the secrets of love, and experience a free blockchain wedding.

In our speedlight evolution time, governments are often too occupied to keep up with the evolving definition of marriage, resulting in a gradual shift towards a cohabitation-focused society. The number of cohabitating couple families grew faster than married-couple families, up 25.8 percent over the decade. The sure consequence of such a change is that relationship formation becomes more varied across the globe, states Elyakim Kislev Ph.D.
Web3Wed aims to solve this issue by leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology. The project offers a platform for blockchain weddings.

"We recognize the need for a modernized understanding of matrimony that adapts to the changing needs of individuals," says Yury Reut, the visionary behind Web3wed.io. "Through our 'Words of Love' season, we invite couples worldwide to join us in experiencing the future of matrimony and to create a marriage that reflects their unique love story. Our platform, powered by blockchain technology, offers a flexible and inclusive approach to matrimony, making marriages relevant for future generations."

Web3wed.io aims to inspire a global community that embraces innovation and celebrates love in its many forms by providing this extraordinary opportunity for couples to get married through the blockchain.

About Web3wed:
Web3wed.io is a pioneering blockchain-based platform dedicated to transforming the concept of marriage. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the platform offers secure and customizable marriage certificates, enabling individuals to redefine and personalize the matrimonial experience. With a commitment to inclusivity and innovation, it is shaping the future of love and matrimony.

Yury Reut
W3BNDZ LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Web3Wed launches "Words of Love" season, offering a futuristic matrimony experience powered by blockchain

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more