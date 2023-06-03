Web3Wed launches "Words of Love" season, offering a futuristic matrimony experience powered by blockchain
Experience the Future of Matrimony: Web3wed.io Launches "Words of Love" Season, Offering Free Blockchain Marriages Worldwide.
Through our 'Words of Love' season, we invite couples worldwide to join us in experiencing the future of matrimony and to create a marriage that reflects their unique love story.”DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During June, couples can guess words on Web3Wed's Discord and Twitter and enter this word as a promo code on Web3Wed.io to claim a free blockchain marriage. What are these words? These are epithets of love. Each day of the Words of Love season will be dedicated to a mythological god associated with love, tenderness, or passion. In this way, Web3wed.io celebrates diversity and unites people of different cultures through love. Every god will be associated with certain qualities of love, such as tenderness or passion.
— Yury Reut, the visionary behind Web3wed.io
The "Words of Love" season has already launched on June 1 and will last a few weeks. Lovebirds are invited to visit Web3wed's social media to embark on a journey of discovery, unlock the secrets of love, and experience a free blockchain wedding.
In our speedlight evolution time, governments are often too occupied to keep up with the evolving definition of marriage, resulting in a gradual shift towards a cohabitation-focused society. The number of cohabitating couple families grew faster than married-couple families, up 25.8 percent over the decade. The sure consequence of such a change is that relationship formation becomes more varied across the globe, states Elyakim Kislev Ph.D.
Web3Wed aims to solve this issue by leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology. The project offers a platform for blockchain weddings.
"We recognize the need for a modernized understanding of matrimony that adapts to the changing needs of individuals," says Yury Reut, the visionary behind Web3wed.io. "Through our 'Words of Love' season, we invite couples worldwide to join us in experiencing the future of matrimony and to create a marriage that reflects their unique love story. Our platform, powered by blockchain technology, offers a flexible and inclusive approach to matrimony, making marriages relevant for future generations."
Web3wed.io aims to inspire a global community that embraces innovation and celebrates love in its many forms by providing this extraordinary opportunity for couples to get married through the blockchain.
About Web3wed:
Web3wed.io is a pioneering blockchain-based platform dedicated to transforming the concept of marriage. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the platform offers secure and customizable marriage certificates, enabling individuals to redefine and personalize the matrimonial experience. With a commitment to inclusivity and innovation, it is shaping the future of love and matrimony.
Yury Reut
W3BNDZ LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter