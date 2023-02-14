NFT-based Blockchain Marriage Service on Valentine's Day launched by W3WED.io
W3WED.io introduces the first-ever NFT-based blockchain marriage service, revolutionizing the way couples exchange their vows and commemorate their union.
W3WED revolutionizing the exchange of wedding vows with its NFT-based blockchain marriage service, with a mission to bring hearts together and make this available for anyone.”DUBAI, UAE, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Valentine's Day, a new chapter in the story of love begins with the launch of w3wed.io, the NFT-based blockchain marriage service. Couples can now exchange their wedding vows and commemorate their union with NFT rings, stored in the platform's built-in wallet and a NFT marriage certificate stored in a multi signature wallet. With only a Google login required, couples can choose a witness for their NFT marriage, be it a deity, close friend or even a celebrity.
— Yury Reut, founder w3wed.io
The service is designed to be simple and accessible for anyone who wants to love and be loved, regardless of geographical separation, privacy concerns, legal limitations or any other barriers. The founder of w3wed.io, Yury Reut, states: "Our mission is to bring hearts together and make this service available for anyone who wants to love and be loved."
Couples can sign up for the waitlist beginning on February 14th without the need to pay right away. On Valentine's Day, the cost for the service for those who join will be $2, whereas for those who sign up from February 15th to the start of the service in March, the fee will be $20. The price for the service after its official launch remains undisclosed.
Love, blockchained.
