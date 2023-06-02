Submit Release
Alexei Overchuk’s statement to the press following the trilateral working group meeting under the joint chairmanship of the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia

RUSSIA, June 2 - To implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation on May 25, 2023 in Moscow, the trilateral working group held its 12th meeting in the Russian capital under the joint chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shakhin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk.

The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere. The participants stated with satisfaction that substantial progress has been reached in coordinating the modalities of unblocking the transport connections between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Thus, a common understanding was reached on practical steps to be taken to restore and organise railway traffic along the Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz route.

 The results of the talks will be reported to the leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.

The parties agreed to continue this work in the framework of the trilateral working group.

