Inslee appoints William L. Dixon V to King County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, June 2 - Today, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of William L. Dixon V to the King County Superior Court.  He will replace Judge Judith Ramseyer, who is retiring July 1.

Dixon is an experienced civil litigator, beginning his legal career in 1996.  Since 2007, he has owned and managed Dixon Law Firm, PLLC, a plaintiff’s personal injury firm in Seattle.  Dixon has prosecuted clients’ claims of medical malpractice, employment discrimination, products liability, and motor vehicle injury.

Dixon is also active in the community.  He has served in various leadership roles with the Washington State Bar Association, the King County Bar Association, and the Washington State Association for Justice.  In 2019, the Washington State Association for Justice honored Dixon with the Carl Maxey Award for his sustained commitment to diversity in the legal profession. He has also volunteered as a youth football coach.

“Will is a knowledgeable and skilled civil litigator,” said Inslee. “He understands the challenges facing users of the justice system, and his courtroom experience will be a welcome addition to the King County bench.”

Dixon earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Arizona. He earned his law degree at the University of Washington School of Law.

