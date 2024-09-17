Inslee provides emergency funding for San Juan Island transportation service

WASHINGTON, September 17 - During a meeting with San Juan Island leaders, residents and businesses today, Gov. Jay Inslee announced he is issuing $1.5 million in emergency and short-term funding to restore critical ferry transportation networks throughout the San Juan Islands. Due to crewing challenges, the Interisland route has been the least reliable in the system, causing serious life and safety issues for San Juan Islands’ residents and service providers.

The most recent data shows that Washington State Ferries only completed 81% of its scheduled Interisland sailings with an average on-time performance of 41%. Cancellations are primarily due to crew shortages.

WSF routinely completes 95% or more of its scheduled sailings throughout the rest of its system.

“We have been making steady progress on restoring service throughout our ferry system, but that progress has yet to reach these islands,” Inslee said. “The unique challenges facing the Interisland route are simply untenable and create real risks for residents. Medical emergencies don’t wait until Monday. Parents need to know their children won’t be stranded on another island after school. This funding can serve as a bridge until legislators come up with longer-term funding.”

The Department of Commerce’s Emergency Rapid Response program is providing $1 million. The funding will allow the county to contract with local water taxi providers, charter businesses and barge services when the interisland ferry is out of service.

The governor also authorized $500,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Fund. WSF will use the funding to increase winter season weekend Interisland service. This will improve workforce availability and overall service levels by making it more possible for crew for the extra watches to live in the San Juan Islands year-round.

Among those who spoke about the urgency for new funding at Tuesday’s meeting were the principal of Friday Harbor High School, sanitation and public works employees, a resident who travels weekly for cancer treatment, and a local hospice nurse. Steve Nevey, assistant secretary for Washington State Ferries Division, noted WSF’s appreciation for the ideas community members brought forth.

“We appreciate the community’s engagement and willingness to help brainstorm solutions, and of course we appreciate the governor’s willingness to turn these ideas into actions,” Nevey said. “WSF is ready to put these new tools to work so we can alleviate the dire service challenges on this route.”

The funding is available immediately and WSF anticipates the funding will support the supplemental services through next spring. Continuation will depend on legislators supporting new funding during the 2025 legislative session.