WASHINGTON, September 16 -

Dozens of state and federal agency leaders, advocates, legislators and formerly incarcerated people joined Gov. Jay Inslee in Tacoma on Monday to sign Executive Order 24–03.

The best prison, in the view of Gov. Jay Inslee, is one where people leave and don’t come back. Today he signed an executive order updating Washington’s reentry efforts and formalizing Washington state’s commitment to Reentry 2030, a national initiative to reduce recidivism by removing barriers for individuals leaving prison.

Inslee’s executive order makes Washington the sixth state to join Reentry 2030. The EO involves nine state agencies.

While the Reentry 2030 commitment is new, the state’s commitment to restorative justice is not.

The Washington State Reentry Council was formed in 2016 to smooth the transition from prison to the populace. Inslee signed the state’s first reentry executive order directing agencies to work together on several reentry-focused services and planning.

State efforts are paying off. In 2015, about 34% of people released from prison committed a felony within three years. By 2020, state leaders reported that number had dropped to 22%.

