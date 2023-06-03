New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child / Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002142

TROOPER: Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/02/2023 at 2027 hours

LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child, Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Dana M. Bent

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

06/02/2023 at approximately 2027 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through investigation, Troopers determined Dana M. Bent (30) committed the crime of domestic assault, offense committed within the presence of a child, and cruelty to a child. Bent was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks for processing. After processing, Bent was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2023 at 1230 hours