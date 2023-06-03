New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault / Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child / Cruelty to a Child
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002142
TROOPER: Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/02/2023 at 2027 hours
LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Dana M. Bent
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
06/02/2023 at approximately 2027 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through investigation, Troopers determined Dana M. Bent (30) committed the crime of domestic assault, offense committed within the presence of a child, and cruelty to a child. Bent was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks for processing. After processing, Bent was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2023 at 1230 hours