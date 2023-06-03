More to Legacy Resort Solutions than Meets the Eye
More to Legacy Resort Solutions than Meets the Eye The MVP Service/TOWB Takes on Roof Replacement at Captain’s CoveGALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Takacs Jr., MVP Principal and Broker of TOWB/TheMVPService, an industry leader in timeshare support for HOA Boards, says that they are proud to be tackling numerous aspects of complicated repurposing, resale and refurbishing issues for resorts across the country.
Captain’s Cove (Galveston, TX) was a complete repurpose with 51 timeshare units being legally converted to whole condominiums. Originally constructed in the 1980s, much work was needed to get it into shape for sales and prepare for conversion of the units to whole ownership.
In addition to extensive interior remodeling, one major part of the work that needed to happen, was a total replacement of the roof for all three buildings. An exceptional example of working with area partners to ensure the best results for owners and boards, was TOWB/TheMVPService’s relationship with local roofing and materials provider experts Morgan Roofing , which used Titan XT shingles for the roof.
And clearly that partnership worked.
The ultimate test for Captain’s Cove new shingles was Hurricane Nicholas which hit the Texas coast in 2021 as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph and gusts up to 95 mph. According to a Morgan roofing blog “When Morgan checked Captains Cove for damage, they found the one-week-old Titan XT roof completely intact. Morgan observed that the multi-family unit next door, roofed with another manufacturer’s premium shingle, had suffered significant wind damage and many shingles ripped from the roof deck.”
TOWB believes that the way “you do anything is the way you do everything.” It would have been easy to use a less expensive product. But that isn’t how the TOWB team thinks or does business. Joe Takacs says, “We want to be able to stand in front of owners and our God 10 years after the fact and be proud of all we have done. That is how TOWB does things today and tomorrow.”
Joe Takacs says he started MVP with a vision for "legacy" properties all over the country to make a commitment to do it properly and not hold back on or gloss over much needed repairs as well as attend to the cosmetic design changes to create an appealing environment. They are proud to be doing the right thing and one year after the renovation the unit sales price has continued to increase from an average of $260,000 to capping out at $400,000. About TOWB and TheMVPService In June of 2007, Joseph and Dana Takacs formed TheMVPService LLC, a company dedicated to establishing a commissions-based timeshare resales market without the pressure offered in so many places. Joseph is a licensed broker in 36 states and today, MVP sells onsite for timeshare associations in Florida, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. Its sister company, TOWB was born from MVP in 2018 with a singular purpose; to offer an 'inner circle' for Boards, people that bring creativity, best practices, and courage to try new ideas to "legacy" properties. Together, MVP and TOWB collaborate with HOA Boards to ask and learn what best benefits the owners and their families.
