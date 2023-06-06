Numly Joins Senior Executives, HR Leaders and HR Innovators at FromDayOne Live Conference in Austin, TX on June 8, 2023
Numly Announces Participation at FromDayOne Live Conference, themed "Sharing Innovative Ideas to Rediscover Community Amid Changing Corporate Values"BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an environment of constant workplace change, how can employers create a consistent community that builds enduring bonds of trust within their teams? In this new era of Remote/Hybrid Work, “Connected Leadership” is the New Management Science, that helps accelerate racial equity across any organization and equip future Leaders with the skills, peer networks, continuous learning, and career growth sponsorship they need to achieve their aspirations and grow within their organization.
Numly™, Inc. a provider of the world’s first AI-enabled, Internal Coaching Management and Learning Platform, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated FromDayOne Live Conference in Austin on June 08, 2023. This conference will bring together HR Executives, Industry experts, thought leaders, and HR professionals to explore strategies for fostering inclusive and thriving workplace communities. As an disruptor, Numly will showcase its innovative suite of solutions designed to develop connected leaders, promote diversity and inclusion, and foster a strong sense of community within the workplace.
Numly™, Inc. will have a prominent presence at the conference, including an exhibition booth where attendees can learn more about NumlyEngage™. Numly's CEO Madhukar Govindaraju will be available for networking opportunities and one-on-one discussions to help organizations understand how Numly's customized L&D solutions can help people managers become Better Leaders and to build Better Teams.
In addition to its exhibition booth, Numly will be featured in a panel discussion titled “How to Keep Momentum Going on Diversity and Inclusion.” The panel, moderated by Deborah Sengupta Stith, reporter, Austin-American Statesman will include distinguished industry experts and thought leaders, including:
• Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder & CEO, Numly
• Janet Etlinger, Vice President, HRBP Leader, HPE Compute Business Unit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
• Julia Lashay-Israel, Head of Inclusion & Belonging, Keller Williams (KW)
• Mark Pearson, Corporate Vice President, Talent and Organizational Capabilities, AMD
• Susanne DiCocco, Principal, Human Capital, Deloitte US
The panel discussion will provide valuable insights into attributes of Connected Leadership and the core elements of a Connected Leadership Development Program.
“Supportive networks and relationships with Managers, External Coaches, Mentors and Colleagues in the workplace are critical for job satisfaction, career growth, retention, and productivity; and with the dramatic shift to remote work over the past few years, those ties have become even more important. Connected Leadership is the new Management Science for organizations of all sizes. Internal Coaching helps teams scale to deliver phenomenally higher levels of performance, consistently.” – Says Madhukar Govindaraju, CEO – Numly, Inc.
"Since hybrid work is here to stay, employers need to make an investment in equipping leaders with the skills to maintain those vital human connections with their team members. At our Austin conference, we are looking forward to hearing from Numly's CEO, Madhukar Govindaraju, who'll be speaking on an executive panel about how connected leaders can empower their diverse workforce and to grow within their organizations, as well as feel a strong sense of belonging." – Says Stephen Koepp Co-founder at FromDayOne, https://www.fromdayone.co.
Numly™, Inc. invites HR Leaders and Innovators to attend FromDayOne’s Austin Conference in person on June 08, 2023, and join us at our booth during the conference to get engaged in a discussion on today’s workplace engagement and fostering a culture of continuous learning and Inclusivity.
For more information about Numly and its innovative solutions, please visit www.numly.io
About Numly:
Numly™, Inc. is the provider of NumlyEngage™, an Analytics-enabled, Coaching Management and Learning platform for critical skills, that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for companies. It has built-in Coaching programs, carefully curated Learning Content, Pulse Surveys and Real-time Engagement Analytics, as well as integrations with third-party Learning Management Systems, offering an innovative and effective Learning and Coaching Experience for its customers. Numly helps companies target the right Learning and Development investments, continuously backed by Data and Analytics. NumlyEngage enables companies to create better leaders and better teams by scaling Internal Coaching and Manager-led career pathing, and by building a strong bench of Connected Leaders at all levels.
