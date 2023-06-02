Senate Bill 716 Printer's Number 803
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - including any charges pending or charges which were reduced
or dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
(3) The informant's cooperation agreement with the
prosecution, including any deal, promise, inducement or
benefit that the offering party has made or may make to the
informant in the future.
(4) All statements, including inconsistent and
inculpatory, allegedly made by the accused to the informant.
(5) The time and place of the alleged statements, the
time and place of the disclosure to law enforcement officials
and the names of all individuals who were present when the
alleged statements were made.
(6) Whether at any time the informant recanted the
testimony or statement and, if so, the time and place of the
recantation, the nature of the recantation and the names of
the individuals who were present at the recantation.
(7) Other cases in which the informant testified,
provided that the existence of the testimony can be
ascertained through reasonable inquiry and whether the
informant received any promise, inducement or benefit in
exchange for or subsequent to the testimony or statement.
(8) Any lawful audio or audio-visual recording made of a
statement by an informant to law enforcement officials,
including any deal, promise, inducement or other benefit
offered to the informant.
(9) Any other information relevant to the informant's
credibility.
(b) Reliability hearing.--Except as provided under
subsection (c), in any case under subsection (a), the
prosecution shall disclose at least 30 days prior to any
20230SB0716PN0803 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30