Senate Resolution 120 Printer's Number 805
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - the emergency medical services providers on scene who are not
reimbursed by the medical assistance program for their response
or the treatment that they provide to medical assistance
beneficiaries; and
WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is to collect data
that will support policy changes to make emergency medical
services providers financially whole because their communities,
constituents and health care systems depend on them; therefore
be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a study on the emergency medical
services providers in this Commonwealth and the financial impact
of nonreimbursable services for emergency response calls not
resulting in a medical assistance beneficiary receiving
transportation to a hospital or treatment facility and to issue
a report of its findings and recommendations to the Senate; and
be it further
RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following, using
the most recent data available, regarding the medical assistance
program in Pennsylvania:
(1) The average dollar amount that managed care
organizations contracted to provide services to medical
assistance program beneficiaries reimburses emergency medical
services providers, pursuant to Act 103 of 2018, for all
reasonably necessary costs associated with emergency medical
services provided during the period of an emergency, subject
to all copayments, coinsurances or deductibles, when the
beneficiary did not require transport or refused to be
transported.
(2) Approximately how many beneficiaries were treated by
