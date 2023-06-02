Senate Resolution 120 Printer's Number 805

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - the emergency medical services providers on scene who are not

reimbursed by the medical assistance program for their response

or the treatment that they provide to medical assistance

beneficiaries; and

WHEREAS, The intent of this resolution is to collect data

that will support policy changes to make emergency medical

services providers financially whole because their communities,

constituents and health care systems depend on them; therefore

be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a study on the emergency medical

services providers in this Commonwealth and the financial impact

of nonreimbursable services for emergency response calls not

resulting in a medical assistance beneficiary receiving

transportation to a hospital or treatment facility and to issue

a report of its findings and recommendations to the Senate; and

be it further

RESOLVED, That the study include all of the following, using

the most recent data available, regarding the medical assistance

program in Pennsylvania:

(1) The average dollar amount that managed care

organizations contracted to provide services to medical

assistance program beneficiaries reimburses emergency medical

services providers, pursuant to Act 103 of 2018, for all

reasonably necessary costs associated with emergency medical

services provided during the period of an emergency, subject

to all copayments, coinsurances or deductibles, when the

beneficiary did not require transport or refused to be

transported.

(2) Approximately how many beneficiaries were treated by

