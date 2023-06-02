Senate Bill 723 Printer's Number 810
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
723
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, COLEMAN, DUSH AND CAPPELLETTI,
JUNE 2, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 2, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial
disclosure, further providing for restricted activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1103(g) of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1103. Restricted activities.
* * *
(g) Former official or employee.--No former public official
or public employee shall represent a person, with promised or
actual compensation, on any matter before the governmental body
with which he has been associated for [one year] two years after
he leaves that body.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
