Senate Bill 722 Printer's Number 809
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 809
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
722
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BROOKS, COSTA, AUMENT, HUGHES, KEARNEY,
TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN,
CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, J. WARD, COLLETT AND BREWSTER,
JUNE 2, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 2, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 10, 1986 (P.L.1396, No.121), entitled
"An act authorizing the use of State funds to expand a
special supplemental food program for women, infants and
children," further providing for program operation; and
making an appropriation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(a) of the act of July 10, 1986
(P.L.1396, No.121), known as the Women's, Infants' and
Children's Nutrition Improvement Act, is amended to read:
Section 5. Program operation.
(a) Eligibility of participants.--Participants in the WIC
Program enrolled through the use of [funds] money available
under the State supplement shall be subject to the same
eligibility criteria prescribed by the Federal Government for
the existing WIC Program. For purposes of WIC Program
eligibility, an applicant shall have the option to
electronically submit documentation to a local WIC Program
