Senate Bill 722 Printer's Number 809

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 809

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

722

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BROOKS, COSTA, AUMENT, HUGHES, KEARNEY,

TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN,

CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, J. WARD, COLLETT AND BREWSTER,

JUNE 2, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 2, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 10, 1986 (P.L.1396, No.121), entitled

"An act authorizing the use of State funds to expand a

special supplemental food program for women, infants and

children," further providing for program operation; and

making an appropriation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5(a) of the act of July 10, 1986

(P.L.1396, No.121), known as the Women's, Infants' and

Children's Nutrition Improvement Act, is amended to read:

Section 5. Program operation.

(a) Eligibility of participants.--Participants in the WIC

Program enrolled through the use of [funds] money available

under the State supplement shall be subject to the same

eligibility criteria prescribed by the Federal Government for

the existing WIC Program. For purposes of WIC Program

eligibility, an applicant shall have the option to

electronically submit documentation to a local WIC Program

