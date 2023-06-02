Senate Bill 728 Printer's Number 813
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - other information in the reports under subsection (c) regarding
the program as the department may determine appropriate and
useful.
Section 1116. Confidentiality of information.
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, account
information under the program relating to a participant,
including, but not limited to, the participant's name, address,
telephone number, email address, personal identification
information, investments, contributions and earnings, shall be
confidential and shall be maintained by the department and the
department's agents as confidential, except in any of the
following circumstances:
(1) It is necessary to administer the program in a
manner consistent with this act or Federal or State tax laws.
(2) The participant who provides the information or is
the subject of the information expressly agrees in writing to
the disclosure of the information.
Section 1117. Temporary regulations.
(a) Promulgation.--In order to facilitate the prompt
implementation of this act, the department and the Department of
Labor and Industry may promulgate temporary regulations that
shall expire not later than two years after the publication of
the temporary regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The
promulgated temporary regulations shall not be subject to any of
the following:
(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,
No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.
(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
20230SB0728PN0813 - 30 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30