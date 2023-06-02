Submit Release
Senate Bill 728 Printer's Number 813

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - other information in the reports under subsection (c) regarding

the program as the department may determine appropriate and

useful.

Section 1116. Confidentiality of information.

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, account

information under the program relating to a participant,

including, but not limited to, the participant's name, address,

telephone number, email address, personal identification

information, investments, contributions and earnings, shall be

confidential and shall be maintained by the department and the

department's agents as confidential, except in any of the

following circumstances:

(1) It is necessary to administer the program in a

manner consistent with this act or Federal or State tax laws.

(2) The participant who provides the information or is

the subject of the information expressly agrees in writing to

the disclosure of the information.

Section 1117. Temporary regulations.

(a) Promulgation.--In order to facilitate the prompt

implementation of this act, the department and the Department of

Labor and Industry may promulgate temporary regulations that

shall expire not later than two years after the publication of

the temporary regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The

promulgated temporary regulations shall not be subject to any of

the following:

(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,

No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.

(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

20230SB0728PN0813 - 30 -

