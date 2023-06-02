Submit Release
Senate Bill 732 Printer's Number 817

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 817

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

732

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, STREET, FONTANA, DILLON, KEARNEY,

CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND KANE, JUNE 2, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 2, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in personnel of the

system, further providing for appointment of personnel; and

making a repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2301 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read:

§ 2301. Appointment of personnel.

* * *

(d) Personnel in certain cases involving real property.--A

court may not appoint a private entity to serve a writ of

possession or alias writ, perform a lockout or in any way

enforce a judgment for possession of real property arising from

an ejectment case or an eviction case.

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Ejectment case." An action in ejectment to regain

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

