Senate Bill 732 Printer's Number 817
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 817
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
732
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, STREET, FONTANA, DILLON, KEARNEY,
CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND KANE, JUNE 2, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 2, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in personnel of the
system, further providing for appointment of personnel; and
making a repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2301 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read:
§ 2301. Appointment of personnel.
* * *
(d) Personnel in certain cases involving real property.--A
court may not appoint a private entity to serve a writ of
possession or alias writ, perform a lockout or in any way
enforce a judgment for possession of real property arising from
an ejectment case or an eviction case.
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Ejectment case." An action in ejectment to regain
