Senate Bill 734 Printer's Number 819
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - (3) A court may, in the interests of justice, award to a
registered person who prevails in an action brought under
this section reasonable attorney fees and court costs,
including expert witness fees.
(4) A class action may not be brought against a retailer
on behalf of purchasers arising from or in any way related to
an overpayment of an eco-fee.
§ 6723. Antitrust.
(a) Authorization.--A CED manufacturer or stewardship
organization acting in accordance with the provisions of this
chapter may negotiate with, enter into contracts with or conduct
business with each other and with any other entity developing,
implementing, operating, participating in or performing any
other activities directly related to a manufacturer product
stewardship plan approved under this chapter.
(b) Damages, liability and scrutiny.--The manufacturer,
clearinghouse and any entity developing, implementing,
operating, participating in or performing any other activities
related to a stewardship plan approved under this chapter shall
not be subject to damages, liability or scrutiny under Federal
antitrust law or the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224,
No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer
Protection Law, regardless of the effects on competition.
(c) Effect.--The supervisory activities described in this
chapter are sufficient to confirm that activities of the
manufacturers, stewardship organization and any entity
developing, implementing, operating, participating in or
performing any other activities related to a stewardship plan
that is approved under this chapter are authorized and actively
supervised by the Commonwealth.
20230SB0734PN0819 - 48 -
