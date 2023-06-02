Senate Bill 727 Printer's Number 821

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 821

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

727

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, DiSANTO, STEFANO, J. WARD AND

REGAN, JUNE 2, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 2, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled

"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for

prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor

and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing

existing laws," providing for optional application of act.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442),

known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 15.1. Optional Application of Act.--(a)

Notwithstanding any provision of this act to the contrary, a

school entity or municipality may choose not to follow the

requirements of this act regarding prevailing minimum wages for

workmen employed on public work under any contract for a project

of public work which the school entity or municipality enters

into on or after the effective date of this subsection.

(b) The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee shall

conduct a five-year study of the economic and public policy

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19