Senate Bill 727 Printer's Number 821
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 821
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
727
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, DiSANTO, STEFANO, J. WARD AND
REGAN, JUNE 2, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 2, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled
"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for
prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor
and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing
existing laws," providing for optional application of act.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442),
known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 15.1. Optional Application of Act.--(a)
Notwithstanding any provision of this act to the contrary, a
school entity or municipality may choose not to follow the
requirements of this act regarding prevailing minimum wages for
workmen employed on public work under any contract for a project
of public work which the school entity or municipality enters
into on or after the effective date of this subsection.
(b) The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee shall
conduct a five-year study of the economic and public policy
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19