Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 824
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - provide a health care service under Article X of the act of June
13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, or
the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health
Care Facilities Act. The term includes a federally qualified
health center and a rural health clinic as defined in 42 U.S.C.
§ 1395x(aa)(2) and (4) (relating to definitions).
"Health care provider." A health care facility, medical
equipment supplier or person that is licensed, certified or
otherwise regulated to provide health care services under the
laws of this Commonwealth or another state.
"Health care service." Any treatment, admission, procedure,
medical supplies and equipment or other services, including
behavioral health, prescribed or otherwise provided or proposed
to be provided by a health care provider to a patient for the
diagnosis, prevention, treatment, cure or relief of a health
condition, illness, injury or disease.
"Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical
Health Act." The Health Information Technology for Economic and
Clinical Health Act (Public Law 111-5, 123 Stat. 226-279 and
467-496).
"Health insurance policy." A policy, subscriber contract,
certificate or plan issued by an insurer that provides medical
or health care coverage. The term includes a dental only and a
vision only policy. The term does not include:
(1) An accident only policy.
(2) A credit only policy.
(3) A long-term care or disability income policy.
(4) A specified disease policy.
(5) A Medicare supplement policy.
(6) A TRICARE policy, including a Civilian Health and
20230SB0739PN0824 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30