Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 824

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - provide a health care service under Article X of the act of June

13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, or

the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health

Care Facilities Act. The term includes a federally qualified

health center and a rural health clinic as defined in 42 U.S.C.

§ 1395x(aa)(2) and (4) (relating to definitions).

"Health care provider." A health care facility, medical

equipment supplier or person that is licensed, certified or

otherwise regulated to provide health care services under the

laws of this Commonwealth or another state.

"Health care service." Any treatment, admission, procedure,

medical supplies and equipment or other services, including

behavioral health, prescribed or otherwise provided or proposed

to be provided by a health care provider to a patient for the

diagnosis, prevention, treatment, cure or relief of a health

condition, illness, injury or disease.

"Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical

Health Act." The Health Information Technology for Economic and

Clinical Health Act (Public Law 111-5, 123 Stat. 226-279 and

467-496).

"Health insurance policy." A policy, subscriber contract,

certificate or plan issued by an insurer that provides medical

or health care coverage. The term includes a dental only and a

vision only policy. The term does not include:

(1) An accident only policy.

(2) A credit only policy.

(3) A long-term care or disability income policy.

(4) A specified disease policy.

(5) A Medicare supplement policy.

(6) A TRICARE policy, including a Civilian Health and

20230SB0739PN0824 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30