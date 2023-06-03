Submit Release
Vietjet's E-Vouchers with 25% tickets reduction avail

VIETNAM, June 3 -  

HCM CITY — Vietjet E-Voucher, the most attractive gift of Summer, with up to 25 per cent off, are availabe at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/, the airline announced on Friday. 

Passengers can buy Vietjet E-Voucher with variety of prices from VNĐ500,000 to VNĐ1,000,000, the airline said, adding that E-Vouchers are valid from July 15, 2023, applying to payment on fares including all taxes, fees and additional services on entire Vietjet's flight network.

With the super-saving E-Vouchers, passengers have more choices of gifts for their family and friends, or treat themselves to enjoy a vibrant summer and endless happiness throughout Việt Nam and Australia, Kazakhstan, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong (China) and the Southeast Asia, Vietjet said in a statement.

Additionally, Vietjet will have monthly livestreams on the fanpage https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam to offer E-Vouchers with extremely attractive prices. — VNS

