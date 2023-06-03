Vibha Partners with Gujarat Education Department to Improve Learning Levels of 15,000 Children from 199 Rural Schools Vijay Vemulapalli and the Vibha team meets with Gujarat's Education Minister, Dr. Kuber Dindor, to discuss the collaboration Shri Mahesh Mehta, Secretary, Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat State Government and Vijay Vemulapalli, Secretary and Board Member of Vibha at the signing of the MoU to impact 15,000 children by improving learning levels in 199 schools in 3 districts of Gujarat

Vibha signs an MoU with Gujarat Education Department to improve foundational math for students in grades 4 through 8 from 3 rural districts of Gujarat.

Vibha is grateful to the Government of Gujarat for their collaboration and commitment to educating children. By working together, we can create a brighter future for the students of Gujarat.” — Kshitij Neroorkar, National Director, Vibha

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Vibha , a leading non-profit dedicated to educating disadvantaged children and reducing learning poverty, is delighted to partner with the Gujarat Education Department under the Samagra Shiksha Gujarat (Integrated Scheme for School Education) initiative, to implement foundational numeracy and student motivation program, Samyak Prerana, for the next three academic years, for students in grades 4 through 8 in 3 rural districts of Gujarat spanning 199 government schools and impacting a total of 15,000 students.Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on May 29, 2023, Vibha will collaborate with the Gujarat Education Department and Sikshana Foundation to implement the Samyak Prerana Program in 57 public schools of Kadana block in Mahi Sagar District, 50 public schools from Singvad block in Dahod District, and 92 public schools from Dabhoi Block in Vadodara District, Gujarat. Vibha will implement the program for three years, starting in the academic year of 2023-24."It is with great pleasure that Gujarat Education Department is partnering with Vibha and Sikshana Foundation to improve the learning levels of 15,000 children studying in 4-8 grades in 199 schools from three districts. I wish both organizations great success so we can roll out the Samyak Prerana Program in many other districts of Gujarat state," said Dr. Kuber Dindor, Education Minister, Gujarat, India.Present at the signing were Vijay Vemulapalli, Secretary and Board Member of Vibha; Shri Mahesh Mehta, Secretary, Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat State Government; Rama Nandanavanam, Senior Director of Operations, Gujarat Education Department; Jyothi Wadhmere, Program Director, Vibha; Usha Srivastava, Associate Director, Sikshana Foundation and Suchit Prajapati, Samagra Shiksha Gujarat M&E representative.The Samyak Prerana Program provides need-based learning inputs and support for students, strengthening foundational math competencies and empowering them to excel in their elementary academic journeys. The program will also focus on motivating all stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, and community members, to actively participate in the education process."We at Sikshana Foundation are honored to have signed an MoU with the Samagra Shiksha Gujarat and Vibha to implement the Samyak Prerana Program in 199 Govt schools of Dahod, Mahisagar, and Vadodara districts. We thank the Government of Gujarat and Vibha for this opportunity," said Usha Srivastava, Associate Director, Sikshana Foundation.The project will support 15000 students from grade 4 to grade 8 with workbooks, motivational inputs like stars, and My Learning Journey certificates. Peer learning groups and Prerana Clubs will be formed in the schools to support and monitor the Samyak Prerana program."We are delighted to partner with Gujarat Education Department to implement the Samyak Prerana Program," said Vijay Vemulapalli, Board Member of Vibha. "By combining our efforts and expertise, we are confident that we can provide the necessary support and motivation to the children of these 199 schools, enabling them to excel in math and lay a strong foundation for their overall academic growth."Vibha has vast experience working towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG-4) Quality Education and is committed to positively impacting the lives of children in Gujarat. Through this partnership, Vibha aims to enhance educational outcomes, bridgelearning gaps, and empowering children with essential skills for their future success."Vibha is grateful to the Government of Gujarat for their collaboration and commitment to educating children in the state. By working together, we can create a brighter future for the students of Gujarat and empower them to realize their full potential," said Kshitij Neroorkar, National Director, Vibha.Vibha aims to make high-quality public education accessible to every child by scaling proven Motivation, Learning, Training & Technology models.Established in 1991, Vibha is a platinum-rated volunteer-driven non-profit registered in the US and India. Since its inception in 1991, through consistent volunteer effort & government partnerships, Vibha has impacted the lives of more than 3 million underprivileged children & thousands of teachers.For more information about Vibha and its initiatives, please visit vibha.org or contact us at info@vibha.org.

Sikshana Prerna Model in Karnataka scaled by Vibha. This program with enhanced Math Learning will be implemented in Gujarat