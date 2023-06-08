Louisiana Students Participated in the ArcGIS Online US School Competition 2023

Sara Nguyen, Gloria Pellegrin, and T. Adams-Hebert, Principal of Dularge Elementary School.

Sara Nguyen, Johanna Landreneau, Maliyah Powell, Alexa Foster, Genesis Villanueva, Valeria Rodriguez, Parker Jones, Fran Harvey, ans Mr. Frank Sparks.

GGI provides students with opportunities to learn about GIS Technology and solve real world problems.

With the vision to offer students the newest science and technology through geospatial education, Fran Harvey, GISP, Managing Director of GGI, led GGI to provide the first and only Industry-Based Certification (IBC) for GIS in the State of Louisiana.

Jeff introduced Yuliya to Joseph so he could interview her to gain a locals perspective on the Ukranian War.

GGI Fran Harvey, Ukrainian- born Yuliya Boyun, and GGI Joseph Harden, Clean Pelican Executive Director, Glenda Pollard, and her husband, Jeff Pollard.

Gloria Pellegrin (Dularge Elementary School) and Maya Trutschl (Caddo Parish Magnet High School) received the judge's highest scores for their Story Maps.

We want to challenge our Louisiana educators for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Let’s see what we can do together to help more students use GIS to build a better understanding of our world.”
— Fran Harvey, GISP, Managing Director of GGI
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES , June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana’s middle school and high school students participated in the nationwide 2023 ArcGIS Online Competition. The Story Maps from the sixth-grade student Gloria Pellegrin (Dularge Elementary School), and ninth-grade student, Maya Trutschl (Caddo Parish Magnet High School) received the state judges’ highest scores. Esri awarded cash prizes to the top five middle and top five high school winners. The top highest scores for the high school and middle school entries from each state continue to the national competition.

The competition, from October 2022 to May 2023, challenged students to develop their Geographic Information System (GIS) skills by primarily utilizing the Esri™ ArcGIS Online Story Map Application. This incredible opportunity was made possible by the Louisiana State Management Team, a partnership between Clean Pelican and Global Geospatial Institute (GGI), and by the leading international GIS technology company, Esri™. Global Geospatial Institute has led the competition charge and management team for six consecutive years.

Several GIS professionals in the industry served as judges for the competition. “We are so proud of all of the students who participated in this competition,” said GGI’s Director, Fran Harvey. “Each student, and the teachers who supported them, put an incredible amount of work into learning GIS skills and how to apply them to real-world situations.

“GIS is a quickly expanding technological field with endless applications in almost any industry. That is why we want to encourage local students to seize the opportunity to learn these new GIS applications and submit their entries in ESRI’s annual competition,” said Harvey. “The ArcGIS Online School Competition is an annual competition. Any student in middle school or high school in Louisiana can participate, there is no entry fee to register your school for the competition. We want to challenge our Louisiana educators for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Let’s see what we can do together to help more students use GIS to build a better understanding of our world.”

Other Louisiana schools that participated in the competition and who had the highest-scoring entries were also awarded cash prizes at the state level. Congratulations to St. John STEM Magnet High School Program (Reserve), Caddo Parish Magnet High School (Shreveport), Park Forest Middle School (Baton Rouge), The Brighton School (Baton Rouge), McKinley Middle School (Baton Rouge), Liberty Magnet High School (Baton Rouge) and Dularge Elementary School (Houma). The various Story Map topics included “Echoes from Beyond: The Yellow Fever of 1873,” “Reptiles in Louisiana,” “Louisiana Zydeco,” and “Invasive Species.” These outstanding students can now bring this technology to others and become Junior Geo Mentors to their peers in their classroom settings.

Students and educators wishing to learn more about GIS and how it can be applied in your school should contact the GGI Team at support@ggi.education or call the Institute at 225-939-1091. Interested educators can participate in an Online Teacher PD. More information can be found at www.lagisk12.org. For information about our high school GIS Entry Level Course and GIS Industry-Based Certification, visit our website, www.gginstitute.org.

