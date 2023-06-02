Truth Tree Announces Partnership with Private School Review and Boarding School Review
Truth Tree Announces Partnership with Private School Review and Boarding School ReviewUNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth Tree is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Private School Review (PSR) and Boarding School Review (BSR). Our three organizations recognize that how parents search for, consider, and enroll at schools is rapidly evolving due to emergent technologies. This acceleration, coupled with changes in how schools can target and engage prospective students and parents, is why our combined services will provide a tactical boost to enrollment marketing efforts.
As part of the partnership, schools can combine any of our award-winning services, including SEO, SEM, and SMM, with optimal visibility on one or both school review sites.
PSR and BSR’s 2.5 million monthly page views give Truth Tree unparalleled ability to analyze and utilize data to create and launch laser-focused campaigns. These campaigns can address your general and specific enrollment goals.
“We are excited to join forces with Truth Tree, empowering schools to revolutionize their marketing efforts,” said Javier Colayco, Founder of Private School Review and Boarding School Review. “By combining the visibility on our sites and the data gleaned from them with Truth Tree’s digital marketing prowess, your school gains the competitive edge it needs to reach a wider audience, enhance its online presence, and establish itself as a premier institution faster than ever.”
If you would like to learn more about this partnership and how it can significantly increase visibility to a focused market of active school searchers, join us on June 7 at 12:00 PM ET or June 8 at 3:00 PM ET for a detailed demonstration of the benefits of this combined service.
