2023-24 Grant Application for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Funding

June 1, 2023                    

To:
Superintendents of Public Schools
Public School Directors of Special Education
Superintendents of Special Act School Districts

From:
Todd Harrigan

Subject:
Submission of the 2023-24 Grant Application & Budget Documents for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B Section 611 and Section 619 Federal Funding for the Education of Students with Disabilities.

Application materials and budget documents (FS-10 form) for section 611 and section 619 IDEA Grants are due to the State Education Department (SED) by July 1, 2023. The 2023-24 IDEA Grant Application and corresponding forms are available online along with the budget forms.

In accordance with federal rules, local educational agencies (LEAs) may not obligate funds for a proposed federal grant project until the application form and budget documents have been received by SED in a substantially approvable form (see Page 1 for definition).

If you have any questions about the Application, please contact the Administrative Support Group at (518) 486-4662 or email at IDEA@nysed.gov

Application and Instruction Document

2023-24 IDEA Grant Application Instructions PDF document
2023-24 IDEA Grant Application

