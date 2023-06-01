2023-24 Grant Application for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Funding

June 1, 2023

To:

Superintendents of Public Schools

Public School Directors of Special Education

Superintendents of Special Act School Districts From:

Todd Harrigan Subject:

Submission of the 2023-24 Grant Application & Budget Documents for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B Section 611 and Section 619 Federal Funding for the Education of Students with Disabilities.

Application materials and budget documents (FS-10 form) for section 611 and section 619 IDEA Grants are due to the State Education Department (SED) by July 1, 2023. The 2023-24 IDEA Grant Application and corresponding forms are available online along with the budget forms.

In accordance with federal rules, local educational agencies (LEAs) may not obligate funds for a proposed federal grant project until the application form and budget documents have been received by SED in a substantially approvable form (see Page 1 for definition).

If you have any questions about the Application, please contact the Administrative Support Group at (518) 486-4662 or email at IDEA@nysed.gov

Application and Instruction Document

2023-24 IDEA Grant Application Instructions

2023-24 IDEA Grant Application