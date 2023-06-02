Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,364 in the last 365 days.

Jacob Binke, Managing Partner of The Birmingham Group, Featured in HR Daily Advisor

Let employees know that layoffs are based off performance and that top performers will not be laid off”
— Jacob Binke

PLANO, TX, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Binke, Managing Partner of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in HR Daily Advisor, Layoffs Lead to Lingering Concerns for Those Still on the Job

By: Lin Grensing-Pophal

Layoffs are a key tool in the corporate cost-cutting toolkit. While popular culture may demonize staff-cutting executives as corporate boogiemen laughing with joy as they hand out pink slips (Elon Musk comes to mind), the truth is nobody enjoys layoffs.

Business leaders are people too, and they understand the pain cutting jobs causes, especially cutting thousands of jobs at once. Aside from the human element, layoffs aren’t necessarily great for business, aside from anticipated cost savings.

“Let employees know that layoffs are based off performance and that top performers will not be laid off,” suggests Jacob Binke of The Birmingham Group/SRA. “It’s important to follow up with top performers to have a one-on-one so they can know that there are plans in place to ensure that workloads won’t be overwhelming due to additional support from upper management. A good idea would be implementing more benefits concerning mental health like summer Fridays, hybrid work, mandatory day-off every month, etc., to show remaining employees that the company is investing more into its employees than beforehand,” Binke suggests.

Read full article here: https://hrdailyadvisor.blr.com/2023/05/30/layoffs-lead-to-lingering-concerns-for-those-still-on-the-job/

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Jacob Binke, Managing Partner of The Birmingham Group, Featured in HR Daily Advisor

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more