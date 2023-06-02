Shaftsbury Barracks / Request for Information / Stolen Trailer
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23B3002694
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8
DATE/TIME: Sometime between May 29th, 2023, and June 2nd, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: 275 Tennis Way, Dorset, VT
VIOLATION: Stolen Trailer
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Hubertus Poelmann
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above dates and times, the Vermont State Police were notified about a stolen trailer from 275 Tennis Way in the Town of Dorset. This location is a storage unit area in Dorset. The trailer was identified as a 2022 Silver 5 Starr enclosed trailer, measuring 8.5 feet wide and 16 feet long. At this point in the investigation, the Vermont State Police have not developed a suspect, but are seeking assistance in locating the stolen property. If anyone could have witnessed the incident or have information about the trailer’s whereabouts, please contact the VSP Shaftsbury phone number and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Pending