Shaftsbury Barracks / Request for Information / Stolen Trailer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B3002694

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                        

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime between May 29th, 2023, and June 2nd, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 275 Tennis Way, Dorset, VT

VIOLATION: Stolen Trailer

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation                

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Hubertus Poelmann

AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above dates and times, the Vermont State Police were notified about a stolen trailer from 275 Tennis Way in the Town of Dorset. This location is a storage unit area in Dorset. The trailer was identified as a 2022 Silver 5 Starr enclosed trailer, measuring 8.5 feet wide and 16 feet long. At this point in the investigation, the Vermont State Police have not developed a suspect, but are seeking assistance in locating the stolen property. If anyone could have witnessed the incident or have information about the trailer’s whereabouts, please contact the VSP Shaftsbury phone number and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

