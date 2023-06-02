Westminster Barracks / School threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B1003587

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 2:29 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Timson Hill Preschool, Newfane, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a threatening phone call targeting Timson Hill Preschool in Newfane, Vermont. The incident occurred at about 2:29 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, when an unknown caller made a threat of carrying out a shooting at the school. Troopers responded and found no indication of anything amiss. The state police remained on scene until parents arrived to pick up their children. The Windham County Sheriff’s Department responded to nearby schools to provide an additional police presence. Preliminary investigation indicates the call originated from outside the area, and that the threat was not credible. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -