Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,951 in the last 365 days.

Request for Proposals – Hunger Relief Response in Permanent Supportive Housing

The Washington Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to operate hunger relief response programs serving individuals living in permanent supportive housing. This grant is county specific- King and Spokane. See RFP document.

You just read:

Request for Proposals – Hunger Relief Response in Permanent Supportive Housing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more