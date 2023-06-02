Dermsquared Announces New PANP Education Director, Lauren Miller, MPAS, PA-C, to Drive PA/NP Educational Offerings
Leading Dermatology Education Platform, Dermsquared, Announces New PANP Education Director, Lauren Miller, MPAS, PA-C, to Drive PA/NP Educational Offerings
My goal is to represent my APP colleagues and work toward providing challenging and meaningful educational opportunities to positively impact the patients we serve.”VAIL, CO, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermsquared, the dermatology education and publishing platform built by dermatologists for dermatologists, and the organizers of the highly regarded Fall and Winter Clinical Dermatology Conferences®, have made a significant announcement regarding the company's leadership and PA/NP education. They have named Lauren Miller, MPAS, PA-C, the first Director of PA/NP Education Programs, to help lead Dermsquared to expand its educational offerings for PAs and NPs. She will start serving in the role on July 1, 2023.
"It is an honor to be asked to join an esteemed group of expert Dermatology clinicians, many of whom I have looked to for clinical guidance over my 15 years in this specialty," says Lauren Miller, MPAS, PA-C. "My goal is to represent my APP colleagues and work toward providing challenging and meaningful educational opportunities that will advance our knowledge, skills, and ability to positively impact the patients we serve."
“We are excited to have Ms. Miller join our team,” said Eric Bruno, Chief Executive Officer of HCEsquared, Dermsquared’s parent company. “Ms. Miller is a well-recognized leader amongst her peers who will create highly relevant, high-quality programming for PAs and NPs that will elevate their skills and greatly improve patient care.”
"We welcome Ms. Miller with her clinical expertise and specialized knowledge of issues facing PAs and NPs," said Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS, Senior Clinical Advisor of Dermsquared. "We greatly appreciate her lending her expertise and thought leadership in the space of PA and NP education" said Mark Lebwohl, MD, Senior Clinical Advisor of Dermsquared.
About Lauren Miller, MPAS, PA-C
Lauren Miller, MPAS, PA-C, is a distinguished graduate and passionate dermatology practitioner who has significantly contributed to the field through her expertise and leadership. Currently serving patients at Southern Skies Dermatology and Surgery in near her hometown of Oxford, Alabama, Lauren has dedicated the past 15 years to cultivating a profound passion for dermatologic conditions, specializing in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Lauren's educational background includes graduating summa cum laude from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry. She furthered her education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, obtaining a Master in Physician Assistant Studies. Since graduating in 2008, Lauren has focused exclusively on practicing dermatology, demonstrating her unwavering dedication to the specialization.
In addition to her clinical work, Lauren actively supports her colleagues and advocates for the physician assistant (PA) profession through various leadership roles. She holds the prestigious position of President on the Board of Directors for the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA), having previously served as President Elect, Secretary Treasurer, and Director at Large. Furthermore, she serves as the Vice Chair of the Dermatology Physician Assistant Foundation (DPAF). As a founding board member of the Alabama Society of Dermatology Professionals, Lauren played a key role as the CME Chair from the society's inception in 2017 until 2021. She is also an esteemed member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
About Dermsquared
Dermsquared, formerly The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology (FRED), is an publishing and education platform built by dermatologists for dermatologists to elevate patient care by providing its clinician audience the content, tools, and connections they need to enhance their practice of medicine. It delivers education across multiple engagement channels, including onsite events and digital content. Dermsquared programming reaches over 17,000 dermatology healthcare professionals including board-certified dermatologists, dermatology residents, advanced practitioners, and other dermatology-affiliated providers.
Dermsquared produces premier educational events, such as the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference®, Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference – Hawaii®, Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference – Miami, and Real World Dermatology® conferences.
The Company also delivers virtual learning and content through the dermsquared.com website, the digital peer-reviewed journal SKIN: the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, and other leading educational initiatives. In addition, Dermsquared partners with other education providers to distribute accredited continuing medical education on its platform dermsquared.org.
