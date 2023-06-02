Seasoned Nonprofit Executive Robin Sinclair Joins Orange Door Consulting
Seasoned nonprofit executive Robin Sinclair joins Orange Door Consulting in support of the launch of its Concierge Consulting services for nonprofits.
Robin's experience with organizational evaluations, executive search and placement, career development, strategic advising, board training and development will benefit our clients.”LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Door Consulting (OCD) of Los Alamitos, California, orangedoorconsulting.com, specialists in the nonprofit sector since 2005, has brought seasoned nonprofit executive Robin Sinclair on board to support the launch of its Concierge Consulting services for nonprofits.
— ODC Cofounder and CEO Sarah Neely
The one-stop resource helps clients smoothly engage ODC’s comprehensive portfolio of in-house services. These include strategic planning and advising, grant development and writing, executive recruitment, fundraising, board development, and effective communications. ODC will refer experts for any additionally needed services.
Sinclair is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in organizational management and community outreach. As the former executive director of Boys Hope Girls Hope, Casa Youth Shelter, and Fieldstone Leadership Network, she has demonstrated her ability to drive positive change in a variety of nonprofit settings.
In recognition of her exceptional work with at-risk youth, Sinclair was named the 2016 Orange County Register Hero of the Year. Since 2012, she has been mentoring and coaching nonprofit professionals in the Long Beach and Orange County areas. Currently, she serves as the chief facilitator for Fieldstone Leadership Network, where she provides guidance and support to nonprofit executives to help them excel in their roles. She graduated summa cum laude from Vanguard University with a degree in organizational management. She resides in Newport Beach, California.
“We are delighted to have Robin join us and know her broad experience with organizational evaluations, executive search and placement, career development, strategic advising, board training and development, and more will greatly benefit our clients,” said ODC Cofounder and CEO Sarah Neely.
The ODC team has decades of experience operating or managing nearly every department within nonprofit organizations of all sizes from the front office to the boardroom.
For more information, contact ODC at 800-735-7313 or via email at info@orangedoorconsulting.com
About Orange Door Consulting
Since 2005, Orange Door Consulting has provided clients with the hands-on help they need to succeed with a broad portfolio of services. We take the time to understand your mission and programs and listen to your needs. Our team has the deep knowledge and skills necessary to help your nonprofit reach its goals. Our mission is to support solving critical social and global issues by stabilizing and growing entities that seek to improve the world around them. orangedoorconsulting.com
Sarah Neely
Orange Dood Consulting
+1 800-735-7313
info@orangedoorconsulting.com
