From Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti

AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - 02 June 2023, 15:53

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President!

It is a great honor and pleasure to extend to Your Excellency my respect and sincere congratulations on the day when the friendly people of Azerbaijan celebrate the 100th anniversary of your father and predecessor, President Heydar Aliyev, who has made an outstanding contribution to the history of your country.

Together with me, the people and government of Djibouti also express a feeling of sympathy and friendship to the people of Azerbaijan. The grateful people of Azerbaijan always cherish the memory of their National Leader, who rightly became the author of changes and moved your country forward through stability and sustainable development. As a visionary and charismatic leader, he has demonstrated wisdom by effectively managing the country's natural resources, primarily energy resources.

Heydar Aliyev will forever remain in the people's memory as an unchanged benchmark of political pragmatism and a standard in the implementation of reforms based on existing realities.

I once again cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan. Mr. President, please accept my most sincere brotherly greetings.

Sincerely,

Ismail Omar Guelleh

President of the Republic of Djibouti

