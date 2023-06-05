Winston Foodservice Partners with Mork Agencies
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston Foodservice, a leading commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer, is happy to announce that Mork Agencies will represent them in British Columbia.
Mork Agencies was established in 2020 and is a leading manufacturer’s representative in the British Columbia market. Lindsey Mork brings over 20 years of experience as a Red Seal Chef and over 16 years of experience as an agent and corporate chef. Lindsey prides himself on being a respected agent and has built a reputation as an honest, reputable, and knowledgeable professional.
“I am eager to announce the newest Winston manufacturers rep, Lindsey Mork of Mork Agencies for British Columbia,” said Winston Global Accounts Manager Spencer Cole. “Mork Agencies check all the right ‘boxes’ we look for in a rep. I know we are in the best position to leverage the culinary and operational minds of Mork Agencies to support our partners in British Columbia. We’re very excited to welcome Mork Agencies to the Winston family!”
About the Company:
Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries, an American manufacturer of professional foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969. They produce a wide range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to provide its customers with the best products and services through every step of its products’ journey. Contact them today to learn more about their services and equipment.
Suzannah Stephens
Winston Foodservice
+1 502.495.5400
sstephens@winstonind.com