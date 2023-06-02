New Haven Barracks/ John Gargano Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/26/2023 @ 0508 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Camp Road, Monkton Vermont.
VIOLATION: Felony Unlawful Mischief (2) Counts, Unlawful Mischief (1) Count, Violation of Conditions of release (2) Counts, Violating a Stalking Order (2) Counts, Unlawful Trespass (1) Count, Disorderly Conduct (1) Count, Driving with a criminally suspended license.
ACCUSED: John Gargano
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 26, 2023 at approximately 0508 hours, Vermont State Police responded to North Camp Road in the Town of Monkton for a reported trespassing complaint. Further investigation revealed that John Gargano had trespassed on several properties on North Camp Road in the Town of Monkton, which was in violation of several active court orders along with trespassing orders. Gargano subsequently caused monetary damage to each of the properties he was trespassing on by driving his vehicle across them. Gargano also had several warrants for his arrest stemming from previous incidents at the same location.
Vermont State Police made numerous attempts to apprehend Gargano after the incident occurred. On June 2, 2023 at approximately 1245 hours, Vermont State Police in conjunction with embedded mental health clinicians executed a search warrant for Gargano’s residence. Gargano was subsequently taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Gargano was transported to the Addison County Courthouse in Middlebury to answer the charges of, Felony Unlawful Mischief (2) Counts, Unlawful Mischief (1) Count, Violation of Conditions of release (2) Counts, violating a Stalking Order (2) Counts, Unlawful Trespass (1) Count, Disorderly Conduct (1) Count, Driving with a criminally suspended license. Gargano was also arraigned on several other pending charges he had committed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 2, 2023
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918