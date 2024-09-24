UPDATE: VT State Police: Watch Commander Schedule for the week of September 23rd - 29th

Lieutenant Cory Lozier will be covering northern watch until 0800 on Wednesday, September 24th. Cory.lozier@vermont.gov From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Monday, September 23, 2024 12:18 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: VT State Police: Watch Commander Schedule for the week of September 23rd - 29th EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE Watch Commander Schedule for the week of September 23rd – 29th Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders. Watch Commander – North Lieutenant Charles Winn Charles.Winn@vermont.gov Watch Commander – South Lieutenant Tim Gould Timothy.Gould@vermont.gov Watch Commander – Troop A (north) Williston: 802-878-7111 St. Albans: 802-524-5993 Berlin: 802-229-9191 St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111 Derby: 802-334-8881 Watch Commander – Troop B (south) Westminster: 802-722-4600 Royalton: 802-234-9933 Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421 Rutland: 802-773-9101 New Haven: 802-388-4919 Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.