Minnesota Department of Education Announces New Executive Team Members (6/2/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett has named new members to the Minnesota Department of Education’s (MDE) Executive Team, including the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners of the offices of Educational Opportunity and Equity and Engagement. Stephanie Graff has been named the Deputy Commissioner of MDE and oversees the offices of Student Support Services, Educational Opportunity, Teaching and Learning, and the Chief Operating Officer and the divisions of Government Relations and Communications. Graff comes to the role after holding multiple roles at MDE providing leadership and support for efforts focused on equitable opportunities and outcomes for all of Minnesota’s students, most recently as Chief of Staff and Assistant Commissioner. She also worked previously as a special advisor on education for the Governor and Lieutenant Governor and was a high school teacher prior to her 12 years of service at the state. Dr. Macarre Traynham is serving as the Assistant Commissioner for the new Office of Equity and Engagement overseeing the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center and the Public Engagement Division. Traynham has held multiple roles at MDE designing and leading professional development and collaborating on the development of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center, including serving as the center's first director. She also co-created and co-authored the Equity Magnifier and the Equity Guidebook for the state. Traynham has more than 20 years of experience in education, professional development, and organizational leadership. Angela Mansfield is serving as the Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Educational Opportunity overseeing the divisions of School and Educator Support, Career and College Success, Student Access and Opportunity, and Data Practices and Analytics and the COMPASS (Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success) Unit. Mansfield has served within MDE leading large projects as a Special Assistant to the Commissioner. Prior to coming to MDE, Mansfield worked for a small independent education consulting firm, was the founding Executive Director of an independent charter school in Minneapolis and worked in the Minneapolis Public Schools for 14 years, where she received the prestigious Milken Educator Award in 2002. ###