Parsley Bridge to temporarily close in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing Parsley Bridge in Cheyenne on Tuesday, June 6, weather permitting.

Crews will be completing an epoxy overlay and pavement grinding to the bridge deck.

The closure is anticipated to last two days.

Motorists will be detoured throughout the closure, adjust travel plans accordingly. Be sure to follow traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while moving through construction zones.

All WYDOT projects are subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.