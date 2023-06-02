Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,873 in the last 365 days.

Parsley Bridge to temporarily close in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing Parsley Bridge in Cheyenne on Tuesday, June 6, weather permitting.

Crews will be completing an epoxy overlay and pavement grinding to the bridge deck.

The closure is anticipated to last two days.

Motorists will be detoured throughout the closure, adjust travel plans accordingly. Be sure to follow traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while moving through construction zones.

All WYDOT projects are subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

You just read:

Parsley Bridge to temporarily close in Cheyenne

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more