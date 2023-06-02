Graduation Held For 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course Students
Christopher Aid, Winner Police Department; Tucker Bedford, Sturgis Police Department; Roland Beliveau II, Rapid City Police Department; Adam Bradshaw, Sioux Falls Police Department; Zachary Clifton, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office; Brennan Culverhouse, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Gabriel Dillow, Rapid City Police Department; Dakota Dodds, Codington County Sheriff’s Office; Cole Dummermuth, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department; Adam Fuest, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department; Lincoln Gibbs, Butte County Sheriff’s Office; Brayden Gilbert, Rapid City Police Department; Nicholas Greisiger, Sioux Falls Police Department; Wayne Harris, Jr., Rapid City Police Department; James Hoffard, Scotland Police Department; Jacob Hoffman, Vermillion Police Department; Trevor Houska, Deadwood Police Department; Cherelle Hughes, Hot Springs Police Department; Tyler Jordan, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Quincy Kjerstad, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; Nolan Koistinen, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Samuel Krier, Aberdeen Police Department; William Lacina, Sioux Falls Police Department; Jorge Ledezma, Jr., Yankton Police Department; Maxus Mach, Union County Sheriff’s Office; Kohn Mahoney, Platte Police Department; Matthew Maxfield, Hot Springs Police Department; Eddie Moua Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Riley Nelson, Rapid City Police Department; Kyle Ness, Aurora County Sheriff’s Office; Kevin O’Mahoney, Union County Sheriff’s Office; Derek Pelton, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department; Seth Reiss, Sioux Falls Police Department; Lance Rokusek, Webster Police Department; Austin Searles, Sisseton Police Department; Austin Shoemaker, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Heather Skogen, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Nicholas Stark, Vermillion Police Department; Willis Strawn IV, Elk Point Police Department; Michael Tilus, Rapid City Police Department; Justice Tobin, Vermillion Police Department; Ulises Trujillo, Sioux Falls Police Department; Damon Weimann, Rapid City Police Department; Aaron-James Whited, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office; Kyle Worden, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and, Riley Zuhde, Sioux Falls Police Department.