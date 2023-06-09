Mychael Gabriel, "Adam, I'm Adam" - cover Mychael Gabriel -Singer/ songwriter/ producer/ arranger/ engineer/ mixer/ musician Mychael Gabriel -Singer/ songwriter/ producer/ arranger/ engineer/ mixer/ musician Mychael Gabriel -Singer/ songwriter/ producer/ arranger/ engineer/ mixer/ musician (Credit: Eleanor Preger) Mychael Gabriel -'GENESIS' - album cover art

Minneapolis Music Artist Mychael Gabriel Sets Out To Redefine Musical Boundaries - Releases Stunning New Music Video "Madam I'm Adam"

...Mychael Gabriel reminds me of everything cool about Lenny Kravitz and Prince.” — Lee McVay, PD Z-Rock 96.5 KOZE

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to present an extraordinary talent emerging from the vibrant music scene in Minneapolis. Mychael Gabriel, a singer, and songwriter hailing from the city of musical legends, is a trailblazer on a quest to shatter conventional limits and redefine the very essence of music. With an insatiable drive for innovation, he continuously evolves his unique creativity, promising a breathtaking experience with each new release.

Mychael's journey is as captivating as his music. It all began when his parents crossed paths during the legendary PURPLE RAIN World Tour by the iconic Prince. His father, Gilbert Davison, started as a member of Prince's personal security team and eventually rose to the roles of Director of Security, Manager, and President of Paisley Park. Mychael's mother, Constance (formerly Guzman), served as Sheila E.'s road manager and co-lyricist. Mychael, himself, has flourished as Sheila E.'s co-producer, lead guitarist, studio engineer, and collaborator.

Each composition is a testament to Mychael's versatile skills as he takes on various roles as a writer, producer, arranger, engineer, mixer, and musician. His illustrious collaborations in the professional music industry span a remarkable array of artists, including Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Hans Zimmer, Usher, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., St. Vincent, Miguel, H.E.R., Juanes, Goapele, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Estefan, George Duke, George Clinton, Freddie Stone (of Sly and the Family Stone), Luis Enrique, Tony Succar, Joss Stone, Debi Nova, Israel Houghton, George Benson, Tony! Toni! Toné!, C.O.E.D., Escovedo Family, Avery Sunshine, Ellis Delaney, Kevin Ross, Johnny Gill, Peter Rafelson, Jean-Marie Horvat, Victor Wooten, Damon Castillo, MasterClass, DreamWorks Animation, ABC Network, 2007 and 2012 Latin Grammy Awards, 2016 BET Awards, Super Bowl XXVI, 2020 Grammy Awards, 2020 Grammy Salute to Prince, 2022 Summit of the Americas, 2022 World Games, and many more.

The latest single from Mychael Gabriel, "MADAM, I'M ADAM," showcases his artistic prowess and is accompanied by a visually stunning music video that harkens back to the golden era of psychedelic rock. This single is a taste of his highly anticipated album titled Genesis, now available on all major streaming platforms.

"MADAM, I'M ADAM" is gaining widespread attention worldwide from fans and was just accepted to MTV. The "Madam I'm Adam" single is also breaking out at multiple radio formats too: Added this week to Hot AC ( The Mix Chicago "New Music Club"), and Non-Comm (The Current Minneapolis).

“‘Madam I'm Adam' has surprised us with phone calls (Top 5 requests) and social media comments. The guitars are sick...and Mychael Gabriel's vibe reminds me of everything cool about Lenny Kravitz and Prince. It's fresh and sounds familiar at the same time. The song sounds great and adds some interesting texture between the classic and new rock we play at Z-Rock 96.5."

- Lee McVay, PD Z-Rock 96.5 KOZE

You can view this energized psychedelic video on Mychael Gabriel's YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/B3JBCrD6Rw8, as well as on ROCK TV - ROKU, Premium Television Network/ LiT tv network- ROKU, Android TV, Firestick, Samsung, LG, Amazon tv, Otel Music Videos - Roku, WCCA TV 'Video Jam' -MA, The Chubb Show- NC, US / Germany - and Roku, Apple TV.

Prepare for a captivating live performance as Mychael takes the headline stage at the Minnesota State Fair on August 26 and 27. Mychael fearlessly delves into his funky MPLS roots, and his mastery of monstrous guitar solos throughout his work not only showcases his exceptional talent but also solidifies his position as a force to be reckoned with. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the extraordinary talent of a Minneapolis artist who is pushing the boundaries of music and carrying forward the saga of the renowned Minneapolis Sound. For tickets and additional details, please visit: https://www.mnstatefair.org/schedule/mychael-gabriel/.

For more information and to experience Mychael Gabriel's groundbreaking music, visit his socials and official website. Stay tuned for his upcoming projects, as this innovative artist continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his boundless creativity. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mychaelgabriel/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mychaelgabriel, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mychaelgabriel Official Website: https://www.mychaelgabriel.com/

