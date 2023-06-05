Critically Acclaimed Documentary about Loneliness Streaming Free During Global Loneliness Awareness Week, June 11th

The poster for the film All The Lonely People from The Clowder Group

Viewers go can to allthelonelypeoplefilm.com to view this feature film about overcoming loneliness from Wednesday, June 14th, to Sunday, June 18th.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The free home viewing event coincides with Loneliness Awareness Week , a worldwide effort to raise awareness around the issue that begins June 11th. AARP members will have access to the film later in the month as part of its popular Movies for Grownups program."We are thrilled to be able to offer a glimpse into our own journey overcoming loneliness," says Joseph Applebaum, the film's producer and co-founder of The Clowder Group , a renowned benefit corporation known for creating award-winning social impact documentaries about pressing issues. "We met and stayed with people finding unique ways to stay resilient.”Following the recent advisory on loneliness issued by the US Surgeon General, "All The Lonely People" provides valuable tips and guidance on staying connected and combating loneliness. Nearly 100 screenings in communities around the world have already been a catalyst for conversations surrounding the negative health effects of loneliness, shedding light on the profound impact it can have on individuals' well-being.Loneliness has been linked to various health issues, including increased stress levels, heightened risk of cardiovascular disease, compromised immune system, and mental health challenges. The film aims to raise awareness about these detrimental effects and inspire viewers to take action.

Trailer for All The Lonely People