Documentary series about preventing adult abuse begins production on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, June 15th

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- "HOAP, Heroes of Adult Protection" (working title) comes from The Clowder Group , a documentary production company with two decades of content creation exploring pressing social issues of the day. Filming begins in Boston, MA and will continue around the country through 2024. The National Adult Protective Services Association (NAPSA) , the leading U.S. organization dedicated to supporting the field of adult protective services and the protection and support of vulnerable adults, is advising the creators of HOAP for this first of its kind documentary. “The power of our collective stories will really raise public awareness about adult abuse,” says Jennifer Spoeri, Executive Director of NAPSA.HOAP Producer Joseph Applebaum adds, "Having the word ‘Heroes’ in the title is a reminder to myself and the production team of our goal- to show how we all have a part to play in ending abuse of vulnerable adults of all ages and all walks of life. In each case we are exploring, there are multiple heroes who help a victim of adult abuse become a survivor ranging from professionals to next door neighbors.”An initial story is that of Dana S., a man with a disability who endured physical abuse at the hands of a paid caregiver. Family and friends along with case workers and lawmakers played a pivotal role in creating an abuser registry in Massachusetts, a milestone in the fight against abuse of vulnerable adults.“The DPPC is excited to be working with this Emmy award-winning creative team to showcase the challenges and successes of our agency’s operations,” says Nancy Alterio, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Disabled Persons Protection Commission (DPPC). “The DPPC is fortunate that abuse survivors like Dana and his family have agreed to participate in this endeavor—to provide a voice to our population and to demonstrate that persons with disabilities, like older adults and children, are also susceptible to abuse and neglect by their caregivers and similarly warrant protection.” The Massachusetts DPPC is one of several state agencies across the country sharing stories including The Michigan Economic Stability Administration (ESA) Division of Adult Services and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services Aging and Long-Term Support Administration, among others.Filming of “HOAP” will continue across the United States through the winter of 2023 and be available to the public in late 2024 as a streaming series of individual segments (platform TBA) and also as a feature-length documentary for communities. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was launched by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization. WHO reports that rates of elder abuse have increased during COVID-19 with some studies suggesting it has jumped as much as 84%.