Missing Person

June 2, 2023

Londonderry, NH – On June 2, 2023, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by Londonderry Police Deparment of missing a missing 66-year-old with dementia. Michael Fairbrother, of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, parked his vehicle on Mammoth Road in Londonderry at approximately 1:40 a.m. on June 2, 2023. While responding units conducted a search of the surrounding area, Hudson Fire Department was notified of an elderly male sitting on a stone wall on Chase Street in Hudson. It was confirmed that this individual was Fairbrother. Fairbrother was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center by Hudson Fire Department.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was assisted by Londonderry Police Department, Londonderry Fire Department, Londonderry A.L.E.R.T., New Hampshire State Police, including the NHSP Helicopter, WMUR News 9, the Southeastern New Hampshire Hazardous Material Mutual Aid District, who provided a command post and recovery station for responding units, and Hudson Fire and Police Departments.