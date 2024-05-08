Lost Hiker in Fremont

CONTACT:

CO Richard D. Crouse

603-271-3361

May 7, 2024

Fremont, NH – On May 7, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a male individual who stated he was lost in the woods of Fremont, NH. The male identified himself as Stanley R. Huntt, 71, of Sandown, NH.

Huntt said he lost his bearings, causing him to go off the trail. Huntt stated that he could not continue on because he was tired and lost, but uninjured. Fremont Police Department was able to establish contact with Huntt by utilizing the siren on their cruiser, but Huntt stated he was too tired and dehydrated to continue on. At this time, approximately 6:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Dispatch contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game to assist with extricating the lost hiker.

Utilizing coordinates provided by the 911 call made by Huntt, Fremont Fire and Rescue were able to utilize their department-issued utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) to transport Huntt to the staging area, where medical personnel conducted a brief examination; however, Mr. Huntt ultimately declined any further medical treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game were assisted on scene by Fremont Police, Fire and Rescue personnel.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts

that while recreating in the field to always know your limitations and to always have a compass or GPS with you.