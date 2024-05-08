Submit Release
Injured Hiker Rescued at Pisgah State Park in Hinsdale

Lt. William Boudreau: 603-271-3361
May 8, 2024

Hinsdale, NH – On Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at approximately 1:50 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers responded to Pisgah State Park in Hinsdale about the report of an injured hiker. Victoria Gassett, 24, of Hinsdale was hiking the John Summers Trail when she suffered an injury to her lower right leg.

Gassett’s brother and hiking companion was able to call for assistance. Gassett was placed into a litter and carried a short distance to the Kilburn Loop Trail and a waiting Hinsdale Fire Department UTV. She was then driven out to the trailhead, arriving at approximately 4:10 p.m., where she was transferred to a Rescue Inc. Ambulance and transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Agencies responding to assist with the rescue included the Hinsdale Fire Department, Rescue Inc., Hinsdale Police Department, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department, and the Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to dress appropriately, hike with a partner or group, and carry the necessary equipment. Always plan for the unexpected. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.

